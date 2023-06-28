Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.97, a P/E/G ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

