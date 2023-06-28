Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $224.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
