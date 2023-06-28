Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $42,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 630.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $374.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

