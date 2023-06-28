Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $48,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $282.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.