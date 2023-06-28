Raymond James & Associates Has $39.47 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $39,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

