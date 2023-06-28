Raymond James & Associates Has $39.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $39,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $339.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.05 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day moving average is $329.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

