Raymond James & Associates Has $42.05 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

