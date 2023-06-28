Raymond James & Associates Has $43.42 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,233.61 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,028.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

