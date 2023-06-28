Raymond James & Associates Has $45.20 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $45,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $400.52 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.59 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

