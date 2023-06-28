Raymond James & Associates Has $45.30 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $45,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in ANSYS by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

