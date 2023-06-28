Raymond James & Associates Has $45.47 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MetLife were worth $45,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of MET stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

