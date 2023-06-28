Raymond James & Associates Has $46.90 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $46,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.30.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $204.41 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

