Raymond James & Associates Has $50.57 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $50,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $983.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

