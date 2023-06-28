Raymond James & Associates Has $52.27 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $52,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

