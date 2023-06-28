Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,796,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $45,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Clarivate Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.