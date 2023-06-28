Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Relx were worth $39,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relx Company Profile

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($36.11) to GBX 3,100 ($39.42) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

