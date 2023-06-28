Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,025,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $48,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.