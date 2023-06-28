Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exponent were worth $46,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

