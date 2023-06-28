Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $326.11 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.