Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $45,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

