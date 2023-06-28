Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $51,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

