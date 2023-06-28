Raymond James & Associates Purchases 118,357 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shopify were worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.8% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $2,253,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 193.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.