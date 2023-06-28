Raymond James & Associates Purchases 143,127 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Premier were worth $47,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Premier by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

