Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,277 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $42,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $167.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

