Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,067 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $45,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $297.60 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

