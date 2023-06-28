Raymond James & Associates Purchases 240,427 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $50,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.