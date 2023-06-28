Raymond James & Associates Purchases 32,572 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

