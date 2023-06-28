Raymond James & Associates Purchases 374 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $47,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

