Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,122 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equifax were worth $38,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.76. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.