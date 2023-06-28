Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Motors were worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

