Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

