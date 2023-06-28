Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.69 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

