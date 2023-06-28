Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $243.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

