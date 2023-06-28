Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $45,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

