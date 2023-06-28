Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,896 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 834,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shell were worth $47,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

