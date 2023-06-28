Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,344 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $52,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 92.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

