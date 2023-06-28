Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,333 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $46,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.