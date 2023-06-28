Raymond James & Associates Sells 453 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GSK were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

