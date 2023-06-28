Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,119 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McKesson were worth $50,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
