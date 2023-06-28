Raymond James & Associates Sells 585,696 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $41,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

