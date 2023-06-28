Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $3,610,508. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

