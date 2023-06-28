Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $41,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 882,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 648,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 627,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.