Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PPL were worth $46,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

