Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $39,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Money Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

