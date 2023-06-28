Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,014 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.7 %

RJF opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

