Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 38,347 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

