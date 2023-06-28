Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 59,743 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

