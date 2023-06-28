Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 77,301 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after buying an additional 131,362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

