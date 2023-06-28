Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

