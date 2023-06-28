Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CubeSmart by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 493,973 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2,945.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.4 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

